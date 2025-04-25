U.S. officials have interviewed white South Africans seeking refugee status about their troubles with land disputes, crime and perceived racism, while refugees from other countries are being deported or barred from the United States.

Some of the South African applicants have taken part in a first round of interviews in Pretoria, three of them said, describing positive encounters with U.S. officials who seemed well disposed towards them and their accounts of persecution.

More than 30 applicants have already been approved, according to a person familiar with the matter.