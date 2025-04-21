The European Union is looking at ways to make it easier for U.S. gas exports to comply with its methane emissions rules, as the bloc attempts to avert a trade war with U.S. President Donald Trump, three sources familiar with the matter said.

The European Commission is working on its offer for trade negotiations with the United States, to attempt to avoid Trump's planned tariffs — with both sides signalling that energy could form part of a broader trade deal.

Trump has said several times the EU should buy more American oil and gas to lower its trade surplus with the United States. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said the EU could increase U.S. LNG purchases, as the bloc seeks to quit Russian gas by 2027.