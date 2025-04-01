The White House has said that U.S. strikes in Yemen in March killed the top Houthi missile expert, but the U.S. military has so far declined to confirm the death, and the identity of the Houthi commander in question is unclear.

National security adviser Mike Waltz, in public remarks to CBS News the weekend after the March 15 strikes, said the first wave killed "their head missileer."

Waltz also touted the killing in a secret text chat, disclosed publicly by The Atlantic last week, saying, "The first target — their top missile guy — we had positive ID of him walking into his girlfriend's building and it's now collapsed."