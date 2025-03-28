A mushroom cloud of dust and debris swept through the streets of northern Bangkok on Friday as panicked residents ran for their lives after an under-construction skyscraper came crashing down following a powerful earthquake.

The construction site of a new 30-story government building quickly turned into a disaster scene, with people jumping into cars to escape or shrieking as they fled on foot.

Workers in hard hats and orange jackets were engulfed by dust as the concrete stack fell, with dozens who couldn't get away trapped under the rubble.