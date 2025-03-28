A powerful earthquake rattled Myanmar and neighboring Thailand on Friday, trapping dozens of workers in a collapsed under-construction skyscraper in Bangkok where a state of emergency was declared.

The 7.7 magnitude tremor hit northwest of the city of Sagaing on Friday afternoon at a shallow depth, the United States Geological Survey said. A 6.4 magnitude aftershock hit the same area minutes later.

In the Thai capital, a 30-storey building under construction collapsed, trapping 43 workers, police and medics said.