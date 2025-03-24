An expert panel of Japan's National Personnel Authority proposed Monday that the government look at workers' salaries at larger businesses to decide those for national public servants.

The government should base its employees’ salaries on comparisons with companies that have at least 100 employees, rather than the current benchmark of businesses with 50 or more employees, a panel said in its final report on measures to secure government personnel.

Until 2005, the government looked at companies with at least 100 employees to decide their workers' salaries. This standard should be revived as early as fiscal 2025, the report said.

The report emphasized that salary levels comparable with those at private companies are essential to secure high-quality personnel for the government.

Based on the report, the National Personnel Authority will consider specific measures.

In Japan, the central government has seen job applicants decrease and many young employees quit. The panel said that the situation reflects the decreased attractiveness of working conditions and salaries at the government.

When deciding the salaries of workers at government agency head offices involved in policymaking, the government should look at salaries at companies with at least 1,000 employees, the report said.

The report also proposed reform measures for the job transfer system, such as giving financial incentives to employees accepting relocation, offering work style options without transfer at various stages of life and creating job categories with low possibilities of transfer.