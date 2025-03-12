Taiwan's No. 2 diplomat says the democratic island hopes to explore higher-level "unofficial" meetings and interactions with Japan and other like-minded nations, as Taipei eyes new possibilities for increased engagement with partners to strengthen ties “at every level.”

“We are very happy we can talk more and more with Japanese officials and diplomats, unofficially, without major obstacles,” Deputy Foreign Minister Francois Wu said in an exclusive interview last week in Taipei, highlighting a growing acceptance by Tokyo of this type of engagement with the self-ruled island.

“Japan feels more and more comfortable working with Taiwanese officials, unofficially,” the diplomat told The Japan Times, urging Tokyo to make more of the possibilities offered by this approach to strengthen the long and “special” relationship between the two sides.