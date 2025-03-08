South Carolina executed a convicted murderer by firing squad on Friday, the first use of the method in the United States in 15 years.

Brad Sigmon, 67, chose to be killed by a firing squad, saying he feared the alternatives of the electric chair or lethal injection would risk a slower and more torturous death.

Sigmon was pronounced dead at 6:08 p.m., according to Chrysti Shain, a spokesperson for the South Carolina Department of Corrections.