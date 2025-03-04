Renowned Japanese writer Ayako Sono, known for many best-selling novels and essays, died of natural causes at a Tokyo hospital on Friday. She was 93.

A graduate of the University of the Sacred Heart, Sono married fellow author Shumon Miura in 1953 after they met through self-published literary magazine Shinshicho (New Trend of Thoughts). She was among the group of writers collectively called "the third generation," along with Shusaku Endo and Hiroyuki Agawa.

Her novel "Enrai no Kyakutachi" ("Visitors from Afar") was shortlisted for Japan's prestigious Akutagawa literary award in 1954.

Sono, a Tokyo native whose real name was Chizuko Miura, then wrote novels including "Tenjo no Ao" ("No Reason for Murder"). Also known for her self-help books, Sono penned best-sellers such as "Dare no Tame ni Aisuruka" ("For Whom Do You Love?").

Ayako Sono | jiji

Other works of Sono include "Kami no Yogoreta Te" ("Tainted Hands of God"), a novel, and "Oi no Saikaku" ("Wisdom to Grow Old"), an essay.

Sono, known as a conservative, also published several works including "Ikenie no Shima" ("Island of Sacrifice"), which depicts female student corps in the Battle of Okinawa in the final phase of World War II.

She headed an organization now called the Japan Overseas Missionary Activity Sponsorship for 40 years from 1972. She received an honor from the Vatican in 1979.

Sono also served as head of the Nippon Foundation for some 10 years from 1995. She hosted the late former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori in her home when he fled to Japan from the South American country in 2000.

In 2003, Sono was named a Person of Cultural Merit.