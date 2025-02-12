Australia wants to deepen cooperation with Japan in the field of decarbonization, Nancy Gordon, the country's commissioner-general for the upcoming Osaka Expo, said in a recent interview.

Australia will focus on themes such as new energy and decarbonization, and seek to use the Osaka Expo running from April to October as a "platform to strengthen and deepen our relationship with Japan," Gordon said.

"We hope that (events at the expo) will forge some connections to encourage Japan to invest in these areas," she added, listing areas for possible cooperation such as critical minerals, green metals produced using renewable energy, and carbon capture and storage.

That is what the Australian Embassy in Tokyo and the Consulate-General in Osaka do already, Gordon continued. "What we want to do with the expo is we want to bring it up to the next level."

She also said that her country will focus on the topic of sustainability, pointing out that the Australian pavilion at the expo utilizes reusable steel trusses from the Tokyo Olympic Games.

"We're trying to make sure that it's a circular economy," she said.

Canberra aims to promote collaboration in the field of space technology. Its expo pavilion is slated to hold an event with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, with which Australia has had "a very long, close collaboration."

The field of medicine is also a major area of focus, with Gordon expressing a wish to promote "Australia as a destination for clinical trials."

Regarding goods trade, Australia will seek to promote "not just Aussie beef, but also Australian seafood and wine," as well as First Nations tea.