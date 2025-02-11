Japan is in talks with the Philippines about delivering more military aid packages, additional defense transfers and capacity-building assistance to support Manila's military modernization plans, Tokyo's envoy to Manila has said, as the partners explore new ways to deepen security ties.

As the Philippines’ Defense Department embarks on a modernization program, “Japan is very much willing to make contributions in areas such as radars and so on, so we’re now in the process of discussing various ways to do so,” Ambassador Kazuya Endo told The Japan Times in a recent interview in Manila.

“The relationship between Japan and the Philippines is in a golden age, and we are committed to further strengthening cooperation across a wide range of areas,” he added.