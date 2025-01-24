The Trump administration’s freeze on some government work and communications on health topics pending a political review is alarming the nation’s scientists, who say the move could delay essential information and slow funding for potentially life-saving initiatives.

In a memo this week, Dorothy Fink, acting secretary for the Department of Health and Human Services, directed federal health agencies to stop much of their routine work until it’s been approved by a presidential appointee. The restrictions include a pause on issuing regulations and guidance, posting information on social media, putting out press releases and participating in speaking engagements through Feb. 1, she said. It was unclear exactly who could issue such approvals.

The move led to cancellations of numerous activities, including all federal advisory committee meetings, according to a document seen by Bloomberg News. The National Vaccine Advisory Committee that provides recommendations about immunizations to the assistant secretary for health scratched an event, while a gathering of scientists who review cancer research grants for National Institutes of Health was abruptly canceled on Wednesday.