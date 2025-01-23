Police are searching for a suspect who fled after a stabbing at JR Nagano Station on Wednesday night that left one person dead and two others injured.

The attack happened around 8 p.m. outside the station where a man armed with what appeared to be a knife targeted three people, according to public broadcaster NHK.

Police said the victims — a woman and two men — were waiting at the bus rotary on the station’s north side when the assailant struck. A man in his 40s was stabbed in the left side of his abdomen and went into cardiac arrest. He was transported to a nearby hospital, but was pronounced dead shortly after 10 p.m.