During his first term in office, U.S. President Donald Trump applied his particular brand of diplomacy with Washington's adversaries, publicly befriending Russia and North Korea while separately piling pressure on China and Iran.

This time he faces a different kind of challenge: a more united group of U.S. antagonists who have drawn closer following Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Trump, who took office Monday, has vowed to end Russia's war in Ukraine, curb Iran's nuclear program and counter China while building up the U.S. military.