Massive wildfires that incinerated broad swaths of Los Angeles are offering an early window into how President-elect Donald Trump plans to govern — and how Democrats eager to counter him intend to deal with the Republican.

The blazes are on pace to be the most expensive wildfires in U.S. history. They have killed at least 25 people and burned more than 12,000 structures. Total damages are estimated at $250 billion, a number that could rise as hot winds fuel the flames.

In response, Trump is deploying a familiar but politically potent playbook: seize on the anguish and despair of victims, weaken political opponents by painting the government as inept, and seek the upper hand in the inevitable negotiations over potentially tens of billions in aid.