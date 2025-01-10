Japanese space startup Ispace is preparing to launch its second lunar lander on Wednesday, aiming to achieve a historic milestone in private-sector space exploration.

The Resilience lander, part of Ispace’s Mission 2 under the Hakuto-R program, will lift off aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 1:11 a.m. (3:11 p.m. JST).

The mission is part of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative, with Resilience’s lunar landing expected between late May and early June.