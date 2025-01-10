Japanese space startup Ispace is preparing to launch its second lunar lander on Wednesday, aiming to achieve a historic milestone in private-sector space exploration.
The Resilience lander, part of Ispace’s Mission 2 under the Hakuto-R program, will lift off aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 1:11 a.m. (3:11 p.m. JST).
The mission is part of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative, with Resilience’s lunar landing expected between late May and early June.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.