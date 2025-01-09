Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba expressed an eagerness to visit China as soon as possible during a meeting with the secretaries-general of the ruling parties on Thursday.

The meeting comes before a delegation from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito, visits China from Monday through Wednesday for talks with the Chinese Communist Party.

The delegation will be led by LDP Secretary-General Hiroshi Moriyama and his Komeito counterpart, Makoto Nishida. The Japanese ruling coalition and the Chinese Communist Party last held a meeting in October 2018.

The Japanese delegation is expected to deliver a letter from Ishiba to Chinese President Xi Jinping if they meet, people familiar with the matter said.

Ishiba told Moriyama and Nishida that he hopes Japan and China will continue dialogue at various levels.