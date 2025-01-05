The government will begin a program this year to strengthen law enforcement efforts by the Ukrainian government to eradicate corruption.

It also plans to help Ukraine take judicial system reform measures so that the war-torn country can shed its reputation as a country with rampant graft and join the European Union.

Last month, Liudmyla Suhak, Ukraine's deputy justice minister, told Japanese government officials in Tokyo that her country has serious problems in the area of combating corruption.