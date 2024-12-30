Investigators probing South Korea's Yoon Suk Yeol over his short-lived declaration of martial law said Monday they sought an arrest warrant for the suspended president after he failed to report for questioning.

Yoon briefly suspended civilian rule this month, plunging South Korea into its worst political crisis in decades.

He was stripped of his presidential duties by parliament over the action, but the country's Constitutional Court ruling is hearing the case on whether to confirm the impeachment.