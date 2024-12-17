Construction was carried out on Monday to install new fences along the sidewalk near a convenience store in Fujikawaguchiko, Yamanashi Prefecture, in an attempt to control a recent flood of visitors, with further measures expected to take effect on Tuesday.

The area, a popular photography spot because of how Mount Fuji rises behind the convenience store, has gained traction on social media, attracting a surge of foreign tourists. The fences are intended to prevent jaywalking and improve safety.

The town aims to curb tourists' dangerous behavior, such as entering the roadway or illegally crossing to take photographs. Two temporary fences had already been set up in front of the store.

The work continued until around 4 p.m., with workers installing the fences near a large number of foreign tourists photographing Mount Fuji.

The new fences, measuring 80 centimeters in height and 3 meters in width, will consist of two panels. Similar to those already installed on the opposite sidewalk, the panels will be placed in front of the Lawson Kawaguchiko Station branch.

In May, the town gained widespread media attention for installing black netting to block the iconic view of Mount Fuji, but it was removed in August to protect it from potential typhoon damage .

Local media reported that at least 10 small holes had appeared in the 2.5 by 20-meter black netting, installed outside the convenience store to address residents' complaints about mostly foreign visitors littering, trespassing and breaking traffic rules.

The pedestrian crossing in front of the convenience store is set to be painted green and white next Tuesday to improve visibility, with the town actively promoting its use.

Information from Jiji added