Town authorities in Fujikawaguchiko, Yamanashi Prefecture, have removed a huge black screen that had been blocking an iconic view of Mount Fuji since late May, officials said Tuesday.

The screen was removed last Thursday to prevent it from being damaged by Typhoon Ampil, the officials said.

The town became known on social media for the picturesque view it offers of the mountain looming behind a convenience store. In recent years, the area in front of the store became swamped by travelers who came to take photos.

Following local residents' complaints about visitors' bad manners, such as littering, the town authorities erected the screen on May 21 to dissuade tourists from flocking to the spot.

There has been no trouble since the screen was taken down, the officials said.

The screen will not be put up again as long as visitors' behavior remains improved, one of the officials said.