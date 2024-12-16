South Korea's Constitutional Court kicked off proceedings on Monday over the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol, who has been suspended from office over his failed bid to impose martial law.
Yoon was removed by South Korea's parliament on Saturday over his short-lived attempt to suspend civilian rule, which plunged the country into its worst political turmoil in years.
The Constitutional Court has around six months to determine whether to uphold the impeachment.
