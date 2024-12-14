South Korea's Yoon Suk Yeol rose from public prosecutor to the nation's highest office in just a few years, but as president he staggered from scandal to scandal before plunging the country into crisis by declaring martial law.

The lurch back to South Korea's dark days of military rule only lasted a few hours, and after a night of protests and high drama last week Yoon was forced into a U-turn.

But polls show a huge majority of citizens want him out and lawmakers voted Saturday to impeach him. Yoon's fate will now be decided by the country's Constitutional Court.