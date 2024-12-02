As the skies fell quiet over Beirut, displaced Lebanese piled into cars and headed south for home, but any return to normality remains elusive given their economy was already in freefall even before war broke out last year and no solutions seem at hand.

A cease-fire between Israel and the Iran-backed armed group Hezbollah came into effect at dawn on Nov. 27 after conflict escalated in September with Israel launching heavy bombing raids across the country and sending troops into south Lebanon.

At least 3,768 people have been killed and 15,699 wounded in Lebanon since October 2023, according to the health ministry.