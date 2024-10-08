In pulverized Gaza, life has become almost medieval for traumatized residents, but the Israeli offensive that obliterated their homes and killed their neighbors is defiantly modern and has raised profound questions over the role of Big Tech in war.

More than any other major conflict this century, the Israel-Hamas war has spotlighted how artificial intelligence and machine learning can be used on the battlefield, and what responsibility the makers of these tools should bear.

"From the early days of the war, the campaign has been framed as an opportunity to test and refine how AI is used in the field of war," said Sophia Goodfriend, a post-doctoral fellow at Harvard University who studies Israel's use of AI and automation in war.