Good looks, a knack for public speaking and an illustrious surname — it is no wonder that Shinjiro Koizumi has been at the center of media attention since he was first elected to parliament in 2009 at the age of 28.

Now he's looking to capitalize on his popularity in the Liberal Democratic Party's presidential vote later this week, with the winner effectively becoming prime minister.

After he formally announced his candidacy for the Sept. 27 LDP leadership race earlier this month, Koizumi quickly emerged as one of the front-runners, backed by solid support from both the public and the party’s lawmakers.