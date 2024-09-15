Amid a crowded race for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party leadership, two front-runners vying to be Japan’s next prime minister are at odds over when to call a snap election, all while a dark horse candidate gains momentum in the polls ahead of the Sept. 27 vote.

The two leading contenders — former environment minister and media darling Shinjiro Koizumi, the 43-year-old son of ex-Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi, and 67-year-old former defense minister Shigeru Ishiba — hold differing views on when they would call a snap election should either of them become prime minister.

Koizumi reiterated during an appearance on an NHK program Sunday that if it were up to him, he would call for dissolving the Lower House “as soon as possible.” In contrast, Ishiba said he would not dissolve the body immediately, emphasizing that the decision required considering the political situation at that time.