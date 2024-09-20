Chinese President Xi Jinping has overseen a surge in Chinese nationalism to boost his government’s popularity as tensions have frayed with rivals.
Now, the murder of a Japanese boy is exposing the dangers of that tactic.
Chinese authorities declined to comment on the motive behind the attack on a 10-year-old boy stabbed this week near his Japanese school in Shenzhen.
