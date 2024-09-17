Regional revitalization, work-life balance and the clarification of the Self-Defense Forces' position in the Constitution are among the top priorities that contenders for the presidency of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party have outlined for Japan's next head of government.

During an online debate on Monday evening, each of the nine candidates was asked to outline a single top policy for leading Japan into the future and promoting the country's growth should they be elected LDP president, and, in almost all certainty, become prime minister.

Digital minister Taro Kono, 61, expressed his concern about the severe overconcentration of people in Tokyo. He explained that when students pursue higher education, they often move to major city areas, which exacerbates the issue.