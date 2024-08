Negotiators were to meet in the Qatari capital Doha again on Friday in an effort to hammer out a Gaza cease-fire agreement as Israel continued to slam targets in the Palestinian enclave.

Gaza health officials reported separately on Thursday that the death toll there had surpassed 40,000 people after more than 10 months of fighting.

This round of negotiations opened on Thursday, and the talks would resume on Friday for a second day, Qatari and U.S. officials said.