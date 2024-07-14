Ruling and opposition lawmakers have criticized the United States for failing to report to Japan sexual assault cases involving U.S. military personnel in Okinawa Prefecture, calling it a violation of a bilateral agreement.

Meanwhile, the Japanese government has not protested the failure or demanded improvements, saying there was no problem with the U.S. side in not adhering to an agreed reporting procedure because Japanese investigative authorities had made reports to the Foreign Ministry.

Following a gang rape of an Okinawa elementary school girl by three U.S. servicemen in 1995, Tokyo and Washington agreed in March 1997 that the U.S. side would contact the Japanese foreign and defense ministries swiftly if incidents and accidents involving the U.S. Forces Japan occur. However, the United States did not report to Japan sexual assault incidents that occurred last December and this May.

"The Foreign Ministry maintained appropriate communication with the United States based on information from Japanese investigative authorities," Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa told a news conference Friday. "I do not think there was any problem concerning the Japan-U.S. agreement."

Over the incidents, criticism was initially directed at the Japanese central government for its delay in relaying information to the Okinawa Prefectural Government.

The central government started on July 5 a measure to swiftly share information on U.S. military-related incidents with local governments. But it remains reluctant to ask Washington to fully comply with the information-reporting agreement and make improvements, apparently because it is worried about a possible impact on the two countries' alliance.

Japanese lawmakers from both the ruling and opposition blocs believe that recurrences of incidents could have been prevented had the information-sharing agreement been followed.

"The reporting procedure is ineffective," a middle-ranking member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party said. "Had it been effective, the subsequent incidents could have been averted."

Taku Yamazoe, policy leader of the Japanese Communist Party, on Friday called the U.S. government's actions as "violations of the Japan-U.S. agreement," and questioned what the purpose of the pact is if Tokyo does not hold Washington to account for not sharing information.

"The government has cold feet," said a member of the LDP in the House of Councilors.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida had a brief chat with U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday during his visit to Washington. But he apparently did not talk about the incidents involving U.S. service personnel.

The two countries are expected to hold a "two-plus-two" meeting of their foreign and defense ministers in Tokyo soon and are expected to discuss recurrence prevention steps.