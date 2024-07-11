Tokyo's Ueno Zoo said Wednesday that it has welcomed an arowana fish gifted by Indonesia to Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako when the couple visited the Southeast Asian nation in June last year.

The zoo said that it will keep the luxury tropical fish in an area not open to visitors for the time being. When the fish will be displayed to the general public will be announced later, it said.

The male fish is a super red arowana, which is a type of Asian arowana, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government and the zoo.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo and his wife gifted the Japanese Imperial couple the fish during a ceremony held at the Bogor Palace near Jakarta on June 19, 2023.

The arowana arrived at Ueno Zoo on Monday.

"We will take great care of the fish as it is a symbol of friendship between Japan and Indonesia," a zoo official said.