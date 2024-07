Public support for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Cabinet stood at 15.5% in July, marking a new low since the Liberal Democratic Party returned to power in December 2012, a Jiji Press opinion poll showed Thursday.

The approval rate fell 0.9 percentage point from June, when the previous low of 16.4% was registered.

The Cabinet disapproval rate was up 1.4 points at 58.4%, while the proportion of respondents who neither supported nor disapproved of the Cabinet came to 26.0%.