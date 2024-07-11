The Tokyo District Court on Thursday ordered major Japanese advertising agency Hakuhodo to pay ¥200 million ($1.24 million) in fines for violating the antimonopoly law by rigging bids linked to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

Hakuhodo became the first company to receive a court ruling over a high-profile series of Tokyo Games-linked bid-rigging cases.

The district court also sentenced Kenichiro Yokomizo, 57, former president of a Hakuhodo group firm, to 18 months in prison, suspended for three years, also on charges of violating the antimonopoly law.