Chiba Prefectural Police arrested a 26-year-old woman on Wednesday over the death of her 11-month-old son last year after she allegedly threw him on the floor of the family home.

Chihiro Nonaka allegedly assaulted her son, Chihaya, between March and July last year at their home in the city of Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture, resulting in his death.

Nonaka has admitted to the charges, telling police: “I was so stressed out and angry. I slapped him and threw him on the floor.”

On July 26 last year, Nonaka, who lived in an apartment with her husband, daughter and Chihaya, called emergency services to report that her son was cold and unresponsive under the covers of his futon.

Autopsy results showed that Chihaya had suffered a skull fracture and brain hemorrhage.

Authorities are investigating whether Nonaka had regularly abused the child.

In August 2022, a child consultation center in the prefecture received a report from the hospital where Chihaya was born, suggesting possible problems.

But despite repeated home visits, authorities found no visible injuries on Chihaya or his older sister and were not able to confirm any signs of abuse, prefectural officials said.

