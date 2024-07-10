Planetarium operators in Japan aim to make their shows star attractions again by staging novel events such as mystery-solving games and yoga.

The operators are trying to add value by leveraging sound effects and immersive experiences at a time when motion-picture entertainment is becoming more popular after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Konica Minolta Planetaria Tokyo in the capital's busy Yurakucho district holds an event in which audience members solve mysteries based on clues embedded in constellations projected on its planetarium dome. It has been held almost every day since the end of January.