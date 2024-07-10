Forty-seven nations are currently planning to construct Type A self-built pavilions at the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka, people familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

Initially, 60 nations planned to build Type A pavilions for the event, but many of them have faced difficulties in concluding contracts with contractors mainly due to soaring prices of construction materials.

Only three months are left until the rough deadline of mid-October for completion of pavilion exteriors. It is still uncertain whether preparations will go smoothly toward the expo's opening set for April next year.

Of the countries planning to build Type A pavilions, Brazil and four others are set to switch to simplified Type X pavilions, which use a basic structure built by the event's organizer, Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition.

Pakistan and six other nations will switch to Type C pavilions, which are shared by multiple participants.

Mexico, Russia and Argentina have withdrawn from the event mainly due to financial difficulties. Colombia and one other nation have said they will newly join the event.

Since delays in the construction of Type A pavilions became evident in summer last year, the organizer had been urging participants to switch to Type X pavilions. It had given countries that had yet to conclude construction contracts until the end of June to reach decisions.