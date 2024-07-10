A Chinese man has been arrested and two others placed on a wanted list for allegedly defacing a Japanese war shrine that has long angered other Asian nations, Tokyo police said Wednesday.

The Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo honors 2.5 million mostly Japanese killed in wars since the late 19th century, including convicted war criminals.

Jiang Zhuojun, 29, who lives in the north of Tokyo, was arrested "on suspicion of vandalism and disrespect for a place of worship," a Tokyo metropolitan police spokesman said.