Police on Wednesday arrested a 46-year-old jobless man on fresh charges of killing his three children at their home in Tokyo and setting fire to the house in May.

Yusuke Goto admitted to the allegations, telling police officers: "I did an atrocious act. I'm sorry."

Goto is suspected of killing his first daughter, Rin, a 6-year-old elementary school first grader, his second daughter, Rei, 3, and his son, Shin, 2, by stabbing them in the chest or neck with a kitchen knife at their house in Shinagawa Ward in Tokyo and setting the house on fire between around 5 p.m. on May 22 and 1:30 p.m. May 23, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.