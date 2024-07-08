Western leaders are celebrating 75 years of NATO with an elephant in the room — will Donald Trump, who could again be the U.S. president within months, blow the alliance up?

This week's summit in Washington will look, without saying so explicitly, to "Trump-proof" NATO by expanding the role of the alliance itself — especially in supporting Ukraine, whose fight against Russia has drawn skepticism from the Republican candidate.

U.S. President Joe Biden and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg have both trumpeted the 32-nation bloc as the most successful military alliance in history, pointing to its role countering the Soviet Union and later protecting new European democracies after the fall of the Iron Curtain.