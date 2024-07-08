Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te plans to appoint Lee Yi-yang, former vice president of the Examination Yuan, as the next de facto ambassador to Japan, a source has said.

Lee will head the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Japan, Taiwan's effective embassy in Japan, succeeding the top post from outgoing Hsieh Chang-ting.

Lee is said to be close to former Taiwanese President Chen Shui-bian and trusted by Lai.

The appointment, to be announced soon, could take effect as early as this month.

Lee, 69, worked as a news reporter and a Taipei City Council member before becoming secretary-general of the Democratic Progressive Party and minister of the interior under Chen's administration.

Under the administration of Lai's immediate predecessor, Tsai Ing-wen, Lee served as vice president of the Examination Yuan from 2017 to 2020.

Under martial law during the administration of Kuomintang, or the Chinese Nationalist Party, Lee was imprisoned over a magazine he published with Chen.

Lee speaks Japanese although he has not worked in departments directly linked with Japan. He also has a good reputation for having an honest personality.

The appointment of Lee seems to indicate the Lai administration's attitude of valuing ties with Japan.

Hsieh, 78, a key figure in the ruling party, has headed the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Japan since June 2016. He also served as Taiwan's premier.