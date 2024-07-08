The shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has triggered a fundamental review of dignitary protection in Japan.

With the first Lower House election since the assassination possibly taking place within a year, the National Police Agency (NPA) and prefectural police are making advance preparations, such as conducting preliminary inspections of speech locations.

Monday marked two years since the fatal shooting of Abe in Nara Prefecture while he was giving a stump speech for a candidate in an Upper House election.