The Japanese government has criticized China for installing a buoy in the high seas over Japan's continental shelf in the Pacific Ocean without adequate explanation.

"It is regrettable that a buoy was placed without providing details of its purpose," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told a news conference Friday, referring to the object set up by a Chinese marine research vessel in the waters north of Okinotorishima, Japan's southernmost island.

Japan will continue to collect and analyze information, he added.