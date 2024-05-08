It's a back-to-back voting session in the European Parliament, and hands shoot up in rapid-fire succession as the roll call sounds in German: "Dafuer!" or "Dagegen!" — "For" or "Against."

Overlooking the packed hemicycle in Brussels, in booths half-obscured by tinted glass, a brigade of interpreters feed precious audio streams of the proceedings to lawmakers from 27 nations.

Humming with different languages like a modern-day Tower of Babel, the EU's institutions are the world's largest employer of interpreters — a veritable shadow army present at every summit, web-streamed hearing and press briefing.

Prep work means poring over intricate files — but also keeping up to speed on everything from politics to sports in whatever country you are dealing with, explains Zivile Stasiuniene.

"People talk about football a lot," quips the 55-year-old, who interprets chiefly into her native Lithuanian from English, French, Spanish and Russian.

Ultimately, she says, it is about building bridges between cultures — conveying context and emotion along with the message.

A memorable moment? President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's first visit to the European Parliament following the 2022 Russian invasion.

"Interpreting for president Zelenskyy, when he started speaking of the horrors of war — our colleague was weeping, we could hear the tears in his voice," she recalled.

Understanding one another

For her colleague Agnes Butin, what stands out is the emotional last parliament session British lawmakers attended before Brexit became final.

"They all began singing 'it's just an au revoir.' People were handing out football scarves — it was a truly moving moment because you could sense their grief was real," she recalled.

"Everyone, whatever their nationality, just felt united with these poor lawmakers, who walked out hand in hand."

The general view of the European Parliament in Brussels during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's address on Feb. 9 | Pool/via REUTERS

Though Britain has left, English remains in many ways the go-to language for the bloc — heard from coffee shops to parliament corridors and press conferences.

But its near-ubiquity does not take away the need for interpreting — quite the opposite, says Butin, who interprets into French from German, English and Croatian.

"When it's not people's native language, lots of mistakes creep in," she says. "We are used to that — and we can fix the little things as needed."

Green EU lawmaker David Cormand took lessons to sharpen his English after being elected — but still says interpreters are "essential" for his work.

"To get down into the detail of bills, it's vital we understand each other," says Cormand, who is French. "Same when working on political strategy — you've got to be able to exchange in the language where you are most at ease."

Beyond the practicalities, Cormand sees interpreting as a "core democratic issue" for the multilingual bloc — "ensuring that all European citizens have equal access to the debate."

With 24 working languages — and potentially more than 500 combinations in play — interpreters use a relay system to create bridges with languages they do not command.

For instance, for a speech in Swedish or Hungarian, interpreters without either in their mix will tap into the audio stream in a language they master — be it French, English or German — and re-translate that into their target language.

Working in tight-knit teams, they habitually juggle four or five languages across a huge range of complex topics — requiring laser focus and athletic levels of stamina.

"It's pretty demanding," confirms Butin. "You need to be well-prepared and have good natural resistance to stress — otherwise the stress takes over and you can't perform."

AI future?

Stasiuniene and Butin are among 250 staff interpreters at the parliament working alongside some 1,500 freelancers who operate across all EU institutions.

Put together, translation and interpretation services at the EU cost around 1 billion euros per year — just under 1% of the bloc's budget.

With artificial intelligence already supplanting the work of translators everywhere, its specter inevitably looms over the interpreting profession — but the threat is not keeping Butin or Stasiuniene up at night.

Butin points to the ability to pick up on subtle new data in real time — when disaster erupts or a deal is reached somewhere in the world, sending a ripple around the meeting room.

"I doubt artificial intelligence would be able to cope with that kind of thing — though it happens all the time," she says.

"For now, at least, there are things artificial intelligence just doesn't get — like humor," echoes Stasiuniene. "A joke can turn awfully serious or absurd if you rely on AI."

"We may well use it to make our lives easier, to gather information quickly," she says. "But to bring speech to life, you need the human touch — there's no way around it."