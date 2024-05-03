Lodging services using a retired "blue train," or sleeper train, preserved at a railway-themed sightseeing facility in a northeastern Japan town are set to restart Saturday after five years of suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kosaka Railroad Railpark, in the Akita Prefecture town of Kosaka, has collected money to partially cover the costs to repair sleeping cars of the Akebono blue train via a crowdfunding initiative.

"(The Akebono) is here with abundant memories and thoughts of numerous passengers," Jiro Suzuki, the 60-year-old manager of the facility, said. "I want our guests to feel the atmosphere (of the sleeping cars) that can't be experienced in today's railroad cars."