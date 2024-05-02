Noto Island in the city of Nanao, Ishikawa Prefecture, is believed to be home to the world's northernmost population of southern bottlenose dolphins.

Satomi Sakashita, 62, who runs a cafe on the island that offers dolphin-watching, has dedicated many years to their conservation. Despite challenges, including the resignation of a new staff member following the Noto Peninsula earthquake, Sakashita remains committed to protecting the sea creatures.

Sakashita has always loved the sea. Her dolphin journey began in 2001 on a visit to Noto Island where she saw two dolphins in Nanao Bay. “It was like a secret place just for me," she recalled.