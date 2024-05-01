Georgian police on Tuesday deployed tear gas and water cannons against thousands of protesters who rallied for a third week against a controversial "foreign influence" bill.

The Black Sea Caucasus nation has been gripped by mass anti-government protests since April 9, after the ruling Georgian Dream party reintroduced plans to pass a law, which Brussels has denounced as undermining Tbilisi's aspirations to join the European Union.

On Monday evening, masked riot police violently rushed the peaceful rally, using tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons, while beating and arresting scores of people protesting against the bill, which critics say resembles Russian legislation used to silence dissent.