Emperor Naruhito on Wednesday reached the fifth anniversary of his enthronement, which marked the start of the current Reiwa Era.

The past five years were largely overshadowed by the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to restrictions on the activities of the imperial family.

The emperor and other members of the family resumed visits to regional areas in autumn 2022, when the infection situation calmed down.

They are increasingly normalizing their activities.

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako have twice visited areas that were affected by the Noto Peninsula earthquake, which struck on Jan. 1.

The visits reflected their endeavors to be close to citizens.

The imperial couple had completed a series of ceremonies related to his enthronement on May 1, 2019.

But they soon became unable to interact with people in person as the COVID-19 crisis hit early in 2020.

The couple started using video conference platforms, talking with medical workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic and attending annual regional events online.

In October 2022, a month after they attended the state funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, they resumed regional visits in Japan, starting with a trip to Tochigi Prefecture to attend the National Sports Festival.

True to their pledge to "share joys and sorrows with the people," the imperial couple in March and April visited four municipalities in Ishikawa Prefecture hit hard by the earthquake and talked face-to-face with affected people at shelters.

They made an impromptu visit to a beauty salon in the town of Anamizu and gave words of encouragement to the woman managing the salon.

The couple also engaged in activities to promote international friendship.

At a luncheon with foreign dignitaries held at the Imperial Palace in November, Japanese food was served as an appetizer for the first time at the suggestion of the emperor and the empress.

Attendees gave a toast with sake.

These arrangements were made as the couple wanted the event to serve as an opportunity for guests from abroad to learn about Japanese culture and traditions.

"It was a big loss for Japan when it became unable to receive foreign guests due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it gave the couple time to think and therefore led to changes," an aide said.