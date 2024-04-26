Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will visit France, Brazil and Paraguay from Wednesday through May 6, the government said Friday.

In Paris on Thursday, Kishida plans to give a keynote speech at a ministerial council meeting of the OECD and meet with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The speech will reflect Kishida's intention to lead discussions to resolve socio-economic challenges for the international community, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said at a news conference.

Kishida is also set to deliver speeches at OECD events themed on generative artificial intelligence and on cooperation with Southeast Asia.

In Brasilia on May 3, Kishida will meet with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, this year's chair of the Group of 20 major economies, and hold a joint news conference. He is also scheduled to meet Paraguayan President Santiago Pena in Asuncion.

During what will be his first South American trip as prime minister, Kishida is also scheduled to meet with people of Japanese descent as well as deliver a speech on Japan's Latin America policy in Brazil on May 4.