China is rapidly emerging as a major spying superpower and its agents are becoming increasingly bold, in a shift that Europe has so far been slow to counter, analysts say.

This week's cases of alleged Chinese espionage in Germany and Britain are the latest reminder of Beijing's immense intelligence network and its ability to penetrate into the heart of European capitals.

In the run-up to European elections, Germany and the United Kingdom announced Monday that five people had been arrested or charged on suspicion of spying for China.